Webinar to help families with children aged 0-5 with special educational needs or disabilities in Warwickshire

Parents and carers with children under 5 are invited to join a webinar to learn about the support available to help give their child the best start in life.

Taking place on Tuesday 4 October, the webinar offers an opportunity to understand more about the support provided by the local Health Visiting Service, with a particular focus on children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Health Visitors offer advice on a range of topics from eating, sleeping and toileting as well as housing, relationships and caring for and making connections with your child. They play a vital role, working in partnership with parents to assess needs and identify problems or issues at the earliest opportunity.

The webinar will explain how health visitors will work with families and other agencies to improve health and wellbeing for the whole family, looking in more detail at the support the service offers for children aged 0-5 years with SEND.

During the session, parents and carers will also be able to put their questions to the 0-5 team from South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education said:

“Parents often have worries and concerns about their child’s health and development which is perfectly normal. The Health Visiting Service is there to help parents navigate these challenges and to work with them to identify and support any additional needs as early as possible.

“This webinar is an excellent opportunity for parents-to-be and parents and carers of children under five to learn how they can give their child the best start in life with support from their health visitor. We hope that it will reassure parents and carers that they are not alone and that they will feel better informed about the support that is available to them when they need it.”

Sarah Foster, South Warwickshire University Foundation NHS Trust explains:

“The Health Visiting service are in a unique place to support families who may have a child identified as needing extra support from birth or supporting families where they themselves or another professional become aware of needs over the pre-school period, to ensure their child is referred to appropriate services. Parents are offered the support they require to give their child the best start in life.”

The webinar is taking place on Tuesday 4 October, 1.30pm - 2.30pm and will be recorded for those unable to attend on the day. Parents and carers can register to attend the webinar here.

The event is the latest in a series of webinars hosted by Warwickshire County Council in partnership with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice aiming to offer informative sessions for families on a range of topics in relation to SEND. You can watch previous webinars online here.

For more information on SEND support in Warwickshire visit the Local Offer webpages or the Local Offer Facebook page.

Sign up to receive the monthly SEND Warwickshire newsletter here.