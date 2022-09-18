Warwickshire comes together to pay their respects to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II 

Civic dignitaries from across Warwickshire came together today at St Mary’s Church in Warwick to commemorate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The special commemoration service was conducted by the Bishop of Warwick, The Rt Revd John Stroyan who offered prayers for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her family. He also gave thanks and paid tribute for the unparalleled service, duty and love that she gave, not just to the United Kingdom but throughout the Commonwealth and across the globe.

Dignitaries attending the service included the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Mr Timothy Cox, Chairman of Warwickshire County Council Councillor David Humphreys and the High Sheriff of Warwickshire Mr David Kelham.

Talking about the Service, Councillor Dave Humphreys, Chairman of Warwickshire County Council said:

“Coming together to pay our formal respects and join communities across Warwickshire, the UK and the world in mourning the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, is something that I will always remember. “As the longest-serving monarch she will always be remembered for her grace, dignity and dedication with which she has served her family, her nation, and the Commonwealth. She has assured her place in history and in our hearts. She will be sorely missed.”

The service was one of numerous services taking place in churches across the country this week, ahead of the State Funeral on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey.

A book of condolence will remain situated in Shire Hall in Warwick for residents to write tributes and pay their respects to HM Queen Elizabeth II. The book is available to sign during opening hours until Tuesday 20 September at 5pm. An online book of condolence is also available to sign https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/blog/bookofcondolence