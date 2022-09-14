Warwickshire County Council observe Bank Holiday for state funeral 

Council services will close or may be reduced on Monday 19 September, to allow as many people as possible to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign.

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September at 11am.

In line with national guidance all schools, council offices and service points will be closed to the public on the bank holiday. Essential services supporting the most vulnerable will continue to be delivered.

Customer Services – 01926 410410

Our customer service centre is closed to all routine queries on Monday 19 September. We will not be monitoring or responding to messages on social media during this time. However, you can still access many of our services online https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/

Libraries

All Warwickshire County Council libraries will be closed. Library books can be renewed online - https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/contactusregistrationservices

Mobile Library routes scheduled to go out on 19 September 2022 have been postponed and will run on the following dates:

Registration Services

All registration offices will be closed on Monday 19 September 2022. Pre-booked ceremonies will continue as planned. You can still book appointments or order copy certificates online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/contactusregistrationservices

Recycling Centres

Our household waste Recycling Centres will be closed on Monday 19 September 2022. They will re-open on Tuesday 20 September 2022. You can still book appointments online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentres

Social care and support

For urgent social work enquiries, please contact the emergency duty team on 01926 886922.

Youth services

Lillington Youth Centre will be closed on Monday 19 September.

Bus services

A Sunday timetable will be operated on all Warwickshire bus routes where an existing Sunday timetable exists.

The IndieGo Atherstone, Coleshill and Rugby DRT services will not operate.

The IndieGo PLUS DRT service to the west of Warwick and Kenilworth will operate but with a reduced number of vehicles.

The UBUS DRT service in Stratford District will not operate.

All services will return to normal on Tuesday 20 September 2022.

Book of condolence

Shire Hall reception area will remain open from 9am – 4pm on Monday 19 September for people wishing to sign the book of condolence.

The online book of condolence is also available for people to sign - https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/blog/bookofcondolence

Floral Tributes

Anyone wishing to lay floral tributes are guided to do so outside Shire Hall in Warwick or at any of the locations named on the website

https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3260/where-to-leave-floral-tributes-to-queen-elizabeth-ii-in-warwickshire

One minute silence – Sunday 18 September

A National Moment of Reflection to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and reflect on her life and legacy will be held on Sunday 18 September at 8pm. More information can be found here https://www.gov.uk/government/news/national-moment-of-reflection

Flags

During the period of national mourning, the flag at Shire Hall in Warwick has been lowered to half-mast and will remain in that position until 8am on the day after Her Majesty’s State Funeral.

Arrangements for the Funeral of Her Majesty the Queen

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September. Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.

National arrangements can be found on the Government’s website https://www.gov.uk/government/topical-events/her-majesty-queen-elizabeth-ii

Residents can also visit District and Borough council websites for local information.