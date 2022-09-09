Where to leave floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in Warwickshire

We recognise that the community may wish to pay tribute following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Anyone wishing to lay floral tributes in Warwickshire are guided to do so at the following locations.
Residents are asked to kindly not place any flowers wrapped in cellophane.
Warwick
Those wishing to lay flowers in Warwick or Leamington can do so in the following locations:
Kenilworth – Abbey Fields, on the area adjacent to the car park and St Nicholas Church
Warwick – Market Square
Leamington Spa – Jephson Gardens on the lawns adjacent the Avery Café and Davies Clocktower.
Whitnash - Acre Close, adjacent to the civic centre
Stratford
Those wishing the lay flowers can do so on the Bancroft Gardens around the Swan Fountain or on the lawn outside Alcester library.
Rugby
Those wishing to lay a floral tribute are encouraged to do so in Caldecott Park in the marked areas around the existing flagpole.
Nuneaton and Bedworth
Those who wish to lay floral tributes can take them to the George Eliot Gardens where a dedicated site for floral tributes or expressions of grief has been identified and signposted, or in Bedworth to the grassed area by the Frank Parsons Memorial, in the town centre.
North Warwickshire
Floral tributes may be laid near the base of the flag at The Council House, South Street, Atherstone
In addition to floral tributes, you can also sign an online book of condolence here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/bookofcondolence