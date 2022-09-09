Where to leave floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in Warwickshire

Flowers

We recognise that the community may wish to pay tribute following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Anyone wishing to lay floral tributes in Warwickshire are guided to do so at the following locations.

Residents are asked to kindly not place any flowers wrapped in cellophane. 

Warwick 

Those wishing to lay flowers in Warwick or Leamington can do so in the following locations: 

Kenilworth – Abbey Fields, on the area adjacent to the car park and St Nicholas Church 

Warwick – Market Square 

Leamington Spa – Jephson Gardens on the lawns adjacent the Avery Café and Davies Clocktower. 

Whitnash - Acre Close, adjacent to the civic centre 

 

Stratford 

Those wishing the lay flowers can do so on the Bancroft Gardens around the Swan Fountain or on the lawn outside Alcester library. 

 

Rugby 

Those wishing to lay a floral tribute are encouraged to do so in Caldecott Park in the marked areas around the existing flagpole. 

 

Nuneaton and Bedworth 

Those who wish to lay floral tributes can take them to the George Eliot Gardens where a dedicated site for floral tributes or expressions of grief has been identified and signposted, or in Bedworth to the grassed area by the Frank Parsons Memorial, in the town centre. 

 

 North Warwickshire 

Floral tributes may be laid near the base of the flag at The Council House, South Street, Atherstone 

 

In addition to floral tributes, you can also sign an online book of condolence here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/bookofcondolence 

 

Published: 9th September 2022

