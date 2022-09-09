Where to leave floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in Warwickshire

Residents are asked to kindly not place any flowers wrapped in cellophane.

Warwick

Those wishing to lay flowers in Warwick or Leamington can do so in the following locations:

Kenilworth – Abbey Fields, on the area adjacent to the car park and St Nicholas Church

Warwick – Market Square

Leamington Spa – Jephson Gardens on the lawns adjacent the Avery Café and Davies Clocktower.

Whitnash - Acre Close, adjacent to the civic centre