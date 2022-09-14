Stratford District CPE Variation No.8 2022 Order

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make changes to the Traffic Regulation Order for parking restrictions in various locations in Stratford District.

Scheme Overview

Following on from requests to help with vehicles being parked in an obstructive manner, causing access issues for the residents and other road users, along Malthouse Lane in Earlswood, Warwickshire County Council is proposing to implement the restrictions as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 121 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 124 kB)

Stratford District Draft Variation Order (PDF, 120 kB)

Stratford District Consolidation Order (PDF, 1,520 kB)

Technical Drawings

ParkMap Plan ER19 (PDF, 623 kB)

Consultation Drawing PTRO22-005 (PDF, 477 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412 071).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk

Objections, and the name of the objector, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections must be sent so as to be received by 07 October 2022.