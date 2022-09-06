Summer projects and activities delivered by youth workers to hundreds of young people in Warwickshire over the holidays

Over 60 sessions and activities have taken place over the summer holidays, facilitated by youth workers, to provide opportunities for young people across the county to learn, develop and grow.

Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Targeted Youth Support (TYS) team delivered the sessions, their aim is for young people in Warwickshire to have a brighter future. They are a small team of dedicated, professionally qualified youth workers who use their own knowledge, skills and experience to build positive relationships with young people aged 11 to 18 years.

Activities over the summer have included small group work looking at identity and relationships, bush craft skills and team building, and lots of different youth clubs. The young people also got involved in Boxercise, a mental health art project (supported by Barnardos and Arts Connect), a bike and moped project (supported by Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner) and a trip to Brean Beach in Somerset (supported by Warwick District Council via Crown Routes). The youth workers also provided one-to-one support to young people to help them deal with the negative effects of social media, anxiety and depressions, difficult relationships or exploitation.

The trip to Brean Beach was organised by youth workers as some young people told the team they had never been on holiday. The Buckets, spades and money for ice creams were donated by WCC Children's Services employees. A young person who took part in the trip said, “I have had a really lovely time today. I loved hanging out with my friends and going to the beach with them.”

Another young person added, “Making sandcastles was the best. I haven't been to the beach in 7 years!”

Youth workers are often the only professionals that young people will have contact with out of school. They have always had a presence in local communities in parks and neighbourhoods talking to young people and this has remained the case throughout the pandemic. Their knowledge, skills and experience - used to build relationships with young people and helping them learn and grow - is more important now than ever and the youth service has seen increased demand over the past eighteen months.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services at Warwickshire County council added: “Our youth workers do excellent work supporting young people and contributing to making Warwickshire a child friendly county where young people can live, learn and grow.

“The summer holidays can be especially hard for young people who may have strained relationships with their families and miss the social interactions that going to school can give them. I’m pleased to see successful programmes like this running throughout the school break to keep young people connected and engaged in positive activity and to be heard. I’m very proud of our youth teams and all they have done to give young people a voice, a place in their community and an opportunity to reach their full potential.”

Residents might see youth workers engaging with young people out in streets and parks offering one-to-one support. Young people will know if they are approached by a Warwickshire County Council Youth Worker but anyone who is unsure can contact Targeted Youth Support by calling Children’s Social Care on 01926 428142 or emailing tys@warwickshire.gov.uk.

For more information on Warwickshire’s youth service, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youthservice