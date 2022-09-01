Making food waste work harder in Stratford and Warwick Districts

A new food waste contract with Severn Trent Green Power will ensure that the most is made from household food waste collected in Stratford and Warwick Districts.

Warwickshire County Council is very pleased to announce a new, 12-to-18-month contract with Severn Trent Green Power for the treatment of household collected food waste from homes in Stratford and Warwick District.

The Stratford and Warwick household food waste will be treated at Severn Trent Green Power’s Coleshill anaerobic digestion (AD) facility in Warwickshire.

Anaerobic digestion is a process through which specialist bacteria break down organic matter—such as food wastes—in the absence of oxygen and produce biogas.

The Coleshill facility can treat up to 50,000 tonnes of household and commercial food waste each year, which is enough to generate 2.4 Megawatts of electricity.

The biogas produced from this process is either converted to electricity and exported to the national electricity grid or further treated and exported to the national gas grid, supplying homes and businesses with renewable energy. In addition, the process also creates a nutrient-rich liquid bio-fertiliser which is used by UK farmers to help grow the fruit and vegetables that end up back on our plates.

The forecast food waste tonnage for this contract means that Warwickshire residents will be powering the equivalent of 1,024 homes for a year with green energy, this is also the equivalent of 8,997 tonnes of carbon not emitted to the atmosphere compared to the same amount of food waste going into landfill.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: “This new partnership with Severn Trent Green Power is a further demonstration of this Council’s commitment to doing everything it can to reduce its carbon impact on the rapidly changing climate. Not only does this provide a solution to increase the proportion of food waste collected for recycling from households in Stratford and Warwick, it also produces a large amount of totally renewable energy and nutrient-rich fertiliser for our farmers.”

Mark Barnfield, Public Sector Lead at Seven Trent Green Power, said: “As one of the leading food waste recycling businesses in the UK we are delighted to have been awarded this contract with Warwickshire County Council to provide the residents of Warwickshire a sustainable recycling solution for their food waste.”

Find out more about household waste recycling in Warwickshire, here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/waste-recycling