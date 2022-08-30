The Workplace Wellbeing Forum returns to support healthy workplaces in Coventry and Warwickshire

The Coventry and Warwickshire Workplace Wellbeing forum returns this month to help local businesses improve the health and wellbeing support they offer to their employees.

The Forum will take place on Tuesday 27th September at Wolston Community and Leisure Centre in Rugby Borough and is being offered as part of the Coventry and Warwickshire Wellbeing for Life programme. Representatives from businesses across the region are invited to attend the free varied programme that will include thought-provoking sessions on food poverty, rising debt by Citizens Advice, the fuel crisis and the cost of living by Act on Energy, as well as resilience and mental wellbeing.

Other guest speakers will provide ideas for ways to develop the wellbeing offer for employees. There will also be an opportunity to pick up more information and talk to local health and wellbeing service providers such as the suicide prevention lead from the Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Partnership Trust and Mentalk and Womentalk from Sky Blues in the Community. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a complimentary buffet lunch.

This event to encourage people to take a more proactive approach to looking after their own wellbeing and to raise the profile of local prevention opportunities. It was launched by Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council earlier this year.

Most of us spend a lot of time at work, and as the global health pandemic has forced employee wellbeing into focus for many organisations, it is more important than ever that we work with local employers to help them create a positive culture where people’s health and wellbeing is nurtured.

The Workplace Wellbeing Forum is helping to do this by providing a place for local employers to network and access resources that will support them in developing improved wellbeing practices. We recognise there are many challenges different organisations will face when trying to implement changes to health and wellbeing policies, so the Forum will also provide an opportunity to share best practice, as well as challenges, hopefully finding ways to overcome these.

Promoting employee wellbeing will not only benefit individuals; positive staff wellbeing can also bring benefits for the organisation. It can be a foundation to employee engagement and organisational performance, help prevent stress and create positive working environments where individuals and organisations can flourish.

Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport at Coventry City Council, said: “Supporting the mental health of your workforce is fundamental for their wellbeing and your business, especially during these extraordinary times. Some of your staff may have already suffered from poor mental health before the pandemic while others may now be feeling anxious or worried as a result of the new way of working many have as well as the worries many of us have around the cost of living.

“I would encourage as many of our local businesses to attend this event as possible. Whilst people are becoming more open to having conversations about mental health, there is still a stigma around some topics and we want to open a conversation about these and give you the information and tools you can pass on to your own employees to support them.”

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Work is where many of us spend a significant portion of our daily lives, so it is important to nurture a positive working environment. Ensuring that your employees feel supported in their wellbeing is beneficial not just for them, but also for employers, as valued and healthy staff are more likely to deliver the best outcomes for your business.”

For more information about the event, guest speakers and to book your place please visit the Eventbrite page.

For any queries please contact josouthan@warwickshire.gov.uk.