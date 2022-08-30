Get sweeping for Chimney Fire Safety Week

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is supporting the national Chimney Fire Safety Week, which runs this year from 29 August until 4 September.

Organised by HETAS – the Heating Equipment Testing and Approvals Scheme – as part of the Government’s Fire Kills campaign, the awareness week calls for homeowners to act responsibly and get their chimneys swept by an approved sweep. This prevents chimney damage, and, in worst cases, household fires.

Some of the most common causes of chimney fires are infrequent sweeping and cleaning, burning unseasoned wet wood and overnight burning. To keep your wood burning stove safe and to make the most of it, ensure you are using quality woodfuel, maintain your appliance and chimney regularly and check you are using your appliance in accordance with the manufacturers’ instructions.

As well as testing your smoke alarm monthly, don’t forget to test your carbon monoxide alarm regularly too before the weather cools down and you start having nights by the fire with your family. If you have an oil or gas fire, it should be cleaned once a year, however wood burning stoves should be cleaned up to four times a year to be kept safe.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump said: “A clean chimney can help prevent fires and structural damage to your property. With the colder, winter months looming, people will begin to start using open fires and their chimneys again. In order to keep you and your family safe from fire, you need to take necessary steps such as ensuring your chimney is swept.

“In addition to getting your chimney swept, I would urge all householders to ensure that they have a working smoke alarm on each floor of their home. They are lifesavers and will give you the early warning you need should you have a fire.”

With the numbers of people using open fires growing, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service have provided some top tips for safer chimneys:

Take advice from your chimney sweep on how often they should visit, the type of fire you have can impact on this.

Always get the chimney swept before the colder weather sets in.

Make sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at home, and test them regularly.

For more advice on maintaining your chimney, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/chimneyfiresafety.