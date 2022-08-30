Combe Fields Road, Near Ansty - Proposed 40mph and Waiting Restrictions

Proposals for a reduced 40mph speed limit on a section of Combe Fields Road near Ansty, with double yellow lines across a new signalised junction.

Scheme overview

As part of development on the industrial and commercial site adjacent to Combe Fields Road (near Ansty), a signal controlled junction has been introduced between Combe Fields Road and the site access road.

As part of the scheme, waiting restrictions are proposed to be installed around the junction, as well as a reduced 40mph speed limit on each approach.

Traffic orders and public notices

A copy of the proposed Orders, together with a plan showing the lengths of road affected and statements of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Orders are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.

40mph Speed Limit, Combe Fields Road

Waiting Restrictions, Combe Fields Road / Access Road

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412142).

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Phil Mitton, County Highways – Minor Works Team, Warwickshire County Council, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX, or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk with "Combe Fields Road" as the subject header (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 29 September 2022.