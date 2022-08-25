Warwickshire businesses invited to participate in Green Business Event

Businesses throughout Warwickshire are being invited to join a Green Business Programme event, hosted by Coventry City Council in partnership with Warwickshire County Council.

The event, which takes place at the Hilton Double Tree in Stratford-upon-Avon on Wednesday 14 September, provides an opportunity for businesses to learn more about local green projects as well as financial and non-financial support available to small and medium businesses in the region.

Warwickshire County Council is implementing an ambitious plan of action to reduce emissions and achieve its target to be net zero as an organisation by 2030 and to lead the county to be net zero no later than 2050.

This event focuses on opportunities available for local businesses in the Coventry and Warwickshire region, including financial and non-financial support.

The speakers at the event include business advisors from Coventry City Council’s Green Business Programme and Warwickshire County Council’s Business Investment Growth team. They’ll be joined by Safe and Active Travel Officers from Warwickshire, who can support businesses with programmes to encourage more people to commute to work in a sustainable way. A representative from Stratford Energy will also attend to advise on renewable energy options for small and medium sized businesses.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Heritage, Culture and the Environment, said: “There is plenty of work going on across Warwickshire to reduce carbon emissions and our local businesses have an important role to play in this.

“This event is a great way for businesses to find out more about the opportunities available to them, both financial and non-financial, , which we hope will enable them to take their own steps to operate in a more sustainable way.

“We are delighted to be working with Coventry City Council to deliver this event for the businesses in our region. By joining together, sharing our expertise and opportunities, we’re able to better support the Coventry and Warwickshire economy.

The Green Business Programme Warwickshire Event takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Stratford on the 14 September from 8.30 to 11am. It’s free to register but booking is essential.

For more details and to book your place, go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/green-business-programme-warwickshire-event-tickets-391562071697.

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency by visiting https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/.