Warwickshire County Council join the Pride celebrations

Warwickshire County Council joined in the celebrations, including the first ever Warwickshire Pride March, as Warwickshire Pride Festival returned to Leamington Spa

A range of Warwickshire County Council (WCC) services, including Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS), were delighted to be able to support Warwickshire Pride Festival, which took place on Saturday 20 August 2022 for the first time since COVID-19.

Festivities included the first ever Warwickshire Pride March through Leamington town centre. The crowds on foot were tailed by a WFRS appliance sporting rainbow colours and the wording ‘Fire doesn’t discriminate, neither do we’.

The rest of the festival took place in Leamington’s Pump Room Gardens, and featured live music, fairground rides, food and drink, family activities and stalls from many local organisations and businesses. A number of Warwickshire County Council services were represented on the day, including Fostering, Wellbeing For Life, WFRS and Adoption Central England (ACE) who each had a stand, allowing them to discuss their services with members of the community while celebrating LGBTQ+ inclusion and equality.

The festival attracted hundreds of visitors from across the region, with a noticeable sense of positivity and community spirit throughout.

Councillor Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation at WCC, said: “We are thrilled to not only be part of such a brilliant event as Warwickshire Pride, but to have so many of our service areas represented there.

"This enables us to spend time getting to know our residents and provide a better understanding of our role in the community. All while supporting and celebrating LGBTQ+ inclusion and equality, a goal of utmost importance to the Council all year round as we place inclusivity at the heart of all we do.”