This is the difference you make: meet Stuart Shearsby, on-call firefighter at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service

On-call firefighters dedicate a set number of hours a week where they are available to respond to any incidents that occur.

They usually do this alongside another main form of employment and are paid a set wage for being available and an additional hourly wage for call-outs, training and drills. They play an essential role in ensuring the Fire & Rescue service can provide fire cover in the area, respond to emergencies quickly and protect our communities.

Stuart Shearsby joined WFRS as an on-call firefighter 7 years ago.

“I wanted to give back to my community,” he explained, “but I also wanted challenge myself. I had always kind of just got by, so I really wanted to step it up a few notches.”

“The recruitment process was well organized; I applied and had a phone call a few days later inviting me to a taster day. Following this, I proceeded with the recruitment process and had training days put into place to help with the upcoming physical and written exams. As someone who doesn’t do very well in exam conditions, I was worried how I’d perform, however I quickly realised I needn’t be. We were more than prepared and sailed through.”

Stuart worked as a boat builder as his main form of employment when he first became an on-call firefighter. However, he was keen to join WFRS full-time – though for him, this didn’t necessarily mean becoming a full-time firefighter.

“I was already fighting fires, but there were so many departments I didn’t realise were part of the service - control room, technical and transport, and fire protection and prevention to name a few. A few years later I joined the technical department as an equipment officer and never looked back.”

“When I’m on-call, I could be pottering about at home or out with some friends and my pager sounds - that means we have 5 minutes to gather a crew and get the appliance moving. We have a good crew at my station (Southam) and if there’s more than enough crew members on, we share the opportunities to ride between us.”

Sharing the skills he thinks are needed to become an on-call firefighter, Stuart said:

“Everyone develops their own special skills or attributes while being on the job: these skills working together is what makes a great team. But one thing everyone needs to be is adaptable and flexible – it’s an ever-changing job in an ever-changing environment, and there are always new challenges to face.”

The challenges of the role?

“In all the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve had many challenges, from large scale fires to road traffic collisions. They all come with their own varied challenges but trusting in my own skill as well as my crew mates, alongside a well-organised plan, results in a rapid de-escalation of the incident.”

“The most rewarding part of the job for me actually comes weeks after an incident: you become a recognised member of your community and people come up to you and say thank you for helping their friend or family member.”

“My family are proud of what I do now, especially given I have a history of family members with military and emergency service backgrounds. It’s also something my family and I thought was beyond my reach when I first applied. To say the service changed my life would be an understatement.”

“When you work in a role like this, your crew becomes your extended family. They‘re not just there on jobs but whenever you need help. You will meet people from different paths with different experiences and they will become some of your best friends, you will form a bond with them like no other.”

“My advice to anyone wanting to join is just to go for it and stay focused. You get all the necessary training that will prepare you for everything. Everyone is a pleasure to work with, as long as you’re prepared to put the work in.”

We are now looking for on-call firefighters across Warwickshire. Could you support your community by taking on this challenge? Learn more and apply here.