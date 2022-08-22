Stepping into a healthy lifestyle

Taking steps to lead a healthy lifestyle can benefit both physical and mental health now and in the future.

Warwickshire County Council is offering tips, advice and support people to be as well as possible.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle at any age can help people lead a healthier and happier lives.

People who exercise regularly have a lower risk of developing many long-term (chronic) conditions, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and some cancers. Physical activity can also boost self-esteem, mood, sleep quality and energy, as well as reducing the risk of stress, clinical depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Eating a healthy, balanced diet is also an important part of maintaining good health and can help improve mental health too. This means eating a wide variety of foods in the right proportions and consuming the right amount of food and drink to achieve and maintain a healthy body weight.

Portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, Councillor Margaret Bell said: “A healthy lifestyle is a great tool for a healthy body and mind.

“For most people, the easiest way to get moving is to make activity part of everyday life, like walking for health or cycling instead of using the car to get around. However, the more you do, the better, and taking part in activities such as sports and exercise will make you even healthier. “Small changes to look after your hydration and nutrition can make an impact, whether it’s adding a bit more variety to your diet or an extra glass or two of water a day – small changes can still have a positive impact”

Residents who want to find out more about support services available to help make positive lifestyle changes can visit Fitter Futures Warwickshire or talk to their GP who can offer advice and refer into support programmes. For more information about ways to include activity into daily life for individuals and families and advice on a healthy and balanced diet, visit the Better Health website.

Advice about looking after your mental and physical health, wellbeing and supporting others is available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness.