A452 Europa Way, Warwick - Proposed Prohibition of U-Turn Movements

Traffic Regulation Order for prohibition of U-turn movements at the junction of Fusiliers Way and Olympus Avenue.

Scheme overview

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to introduce a prohibition of U-turn movements on the A452 Europa Way, Warwick at its junction with Fusiliers Way and Olympus Avenue. Further information is given in the public notice below.

Traffic Orders and Public Notices

A copy of the proposed order, a plan showing the length of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.

U-Turn Prohibition

Objections and Representations

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Candie Humphreys, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk with ‘Europa Way No U-Turns' as the subject header. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 30 September 2022.