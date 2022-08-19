Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership to hold free road safety event for Warwickshire residents this autumn

Warwickshire County Council along with its Warwickshire Road Safety partners will come together to deliver an engagement event around driver safety, to help raise awareness of project EDWARD.

Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death) is using the theme Changing Minds, Changing Behaviour for 2022 as an opportunity to showcase best practice in road safety.

The event, which will take place at Dobbies Garden Centre, Rugby on Tuesday 20th September, 10am – 3pm will bring together partners from across Warwickshire, which include Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service which will be in attendance to offer free vehicle maintenance safety checks. Warwickshire Police will offer information about community speed watch and Warwickshire County Council will offer information and resources to support safe and active travel.

Also confirmed for the event is Warwickshire's local Regional Driving Assessment Centre (RDAC), and IAM RoadSmart. Representatives from both of these organisations will be available to talk about licence renewal at 70, eyesight requirements and much more. The British Horse Society and More Than A Cyclist will be attending to raise awareness of the Highway Code changes.

Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, who is chair of Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership, said:

“Reducing the numbers of people killed or seriously injured on our roads is the key ambition of Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership but we can only do this by holding community events to ensure that being safe and responsible at all times is the number one priority for all.” “I’d encourage everyone to come along and take the opportunity to talk to road safety experts on the best ways to stay safe. Together we can reduce the number of collisions that take place on our roads.”

Cllr Wallace Redford, Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning at Warwickshire County Council said:

“As a county we want all residents to live safely, healthy, happily and independently. Events such as these, along with the wealth of advice and information from our partner organisations, are crucial in helping to get safety messages out to residents and ultimately lowering the number of accidents that take place on our roads. The specific information around eyesight requirements and changes to the Highway Code are vital pieces of information that every responsible driver will want to know.”

To find out more about this event please email roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk or to read more about Project EDWARD week of action visit projectedward.org.

To keep up to date with news on this event and Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership, please follow us on Twitter @WarksRoadSafety and Facebook @WarwickshireRoadSafety.