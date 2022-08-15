Help improve mental wellbeing across Warwickshire at Be Well

Registration is open for Be Well, a week of online sessions for professionals focusing on improving mental wellbeing across Warwickshire, taking place 12-16 September.

Sessions will cover a broad range of topics, such as:

social isolation and loneliness

wellbeing for children and young people

grant funding success

carer support

suicide prevention

Attendees will be able to take part in interactive discussions about how they can collectively improve the mental health and wellbeing resources and support available in the county. There will be opportunities to network with other attendees and build connections with relevant local organisations. There will also be signposting to the many wellbeing services available locally, including those that received recent investment from the Improving Mental Wellbeing fund, which is also funding the Be Well event. You can view the agenda here.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“The pandemic has taught us a lot about supporting people and communities but has also given rise to a serious mental health crisis. In response we set up the Covid-19 mental health recovery fund and dedicated support, including this event, to help people protect their mental health now and into the future. Be Well is for anyone who wants to make a difference and connect with others with the same goal.”

All sessions will be delivered 100% online, and attendees can go to as many or as few sessions throughout the week as they wish. Attendance is free and you can register to attend here.