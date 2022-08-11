Warwickshire residents are being given the chance to ask questions of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue are joining in with the #AskMeAnything trend to help promote their five-year draft strategy and plan consultation, which is open for responses until 25 September.

Have you ever wondered what firefighters do when they aren’t at an emergency? Where the money comes from to pay for fire and rescue services? How they decide which emergencies get priority? Or whether they are ever actually asked to rescue cats stuck in trees? The Chief Fire Officer for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services is offering to answer these and any other questions as part of a Facebook Live event on Wednesday 17 August at 6pm.

The event follows in the #AskMeAnything tradition, originally seen on social media platform Reddit, where celebrities and influencers give their followers a chance to ask them questions about their lives. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue are joining in the trend to help promote their consultation on their five-year draft strategy and plan, which is currently open for responses until 25 September.

Anyone wanting to submit a question to Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook should sign up to the event at https://fb.me/e/f07aJK3YM. They can either leave their question on the event page or submit it anonymously at https://forms.office.com/r/UHqCfK9gSq.

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, said “Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services exist to serve all of Warwickshire, so it’s only right that we give our residents and businesses an opportunity to find out more about what they do. There’s so much brilliant work going on behind the scenes that people don’t necessarily know about, and we hope that by doing a Facebook Live event, it will be a fun and accessible way for everyone to find out more.”

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook added “I’m really looking forward to seeing the questions that will be asked. It will be fascinating to see what people are interested in! I hope to answer as many as I can and share some of what it is like to be part of the fire and rescue services in Warwickshire. At the same time, I hope the event will also encourage people that live, work or study in Warwickshire to read our draft strategy and plan and to spend 10 minutes completing our consultation survey, so they can tell us what our priorities should be for the next five years”.

Anyone wanting to complete the WFRS consultation should visit https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk before 25 September.