Keep cool during the warm weather

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for hot weather in the West Midlands in place from Tuesday 9 August through to Sunday 14 August where heatwave temperatures are likely to be reached.

Hot weather can be a hazard to health – particularly to older people, the very young and people with long term conditions.



Public Health Warwickshire is delivering some simple guidance on how to enjoy the hot weather sensibly.



Warwickshire County Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“Throughout hot spells, susceptible groups, such as older people, the very young and people with long term conditions, feel the severe effects of heat more than others and it’s long been known that death rates increase in heat waves.



“The greatest advice is to relax, stay cool, drink lots of cold liquids and, if you can, keep an eye on individuals you know to be at risk.



“It is important to recognise the health dangers that extreme heat can bring and know the signs of heat-related illnesses to try and avert these.



“Be a good neighbour, check in on friends, family and neighbours who may be vulnerable to the heat and make certain you protect yourself by taking all the required actions.”

Public Health Warwickshire has issued the following guidance to try and keep people well in the sun and heat:

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm;

Wear UV sunglasses, if possible wraparound, to lessen UV exposure to the eyes;

Walk in the shade;

Put on sunscreen of at least SPF15 or preferably SPF50 with UVA protection;

Wear a hat and light scarf;

Wear light, loose-fitting cotton clothes;

Drink lots of cool drinks;

Look out for others particularly susceptible groups such as older people, young children and babies and individuals with serious illnesses; and

At no time leave anybody in a shut, parked vehicle, particularly infants, young children or animals.

The hot weather is set to continue for much of this week. Find out more at www.metoffice.gov.uk.