Warwick gears up to host Commonwealth Games 2022 Road Races

With just a few days to go until the Commonwealth Games 2022 Road Races take place in Warwick, excitement is building throughout the county.

The Games are now well underway, and Birmingham is buzzing as it plays host to some of the world’s best athletes, competing in a wide range of sporting events.

On Sunday 7 August it’s Warwick’s turn, with the staging of the men’s and women’s Cycling Road Races through its historic streets.

Join in the fun this Sunday by securing your spot on the route and sampling a world-class sporting event on your doorstep! Here’s a few tips:

Plan how you’re going to watch the Races, get there early to get a good spot.

Know the times – the Women’s Road Race begins at 8 am and the Men’s at 12:30 pm

The weather is forecast to be warm and sunny; make sure you carry water and/or hats and suncreams to protect yourself from the sun.

Aside from the start/finish area on Myton Road, spectators can watch from any point along the course, inside or outside the town centre.

View the route map ahead of the day.

You can soak up the fantastic atmosphere at the Commonwealth Games Festival Sites, located at the Pump Room Gardens in Royal Leamington Spa and at the Market Square in Warwick.

Road closures

There will be several road closures in Warwick on the day of the race. During the road closure period - largely Sunday 7 August 2022 - residents and businesses will not have access to the closed roads until the closures have been removed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained with marshalled pedestrian crossing points located along the course.

For the full list of road closures in Warwick, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birmingham-commonwealth-games-2022/road-closures-1

Residents

Residents who live on the route should check where they can park for the duration of the race. You may have seen a flyer placed on your car already!

We recommend that you carefully read the road closure information and park on streets off the course or in designated car parks from the day before the race.

Any vehicles parked on the course will be towed. This is to ensure safety of athletes, officials, and the public.

We want everyone to be able to enjoy this fantastic sporting event in our county and play their part in showcasing the best Warwickshire has to offer on a global stage.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said: “The countdown to the Road Races in Warwick is here and it is wonderful to be welcoming the world to our county for a day of top-class sporting entertainment.

“I hope our residents will take the opportunity to be part of the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire, by turning out to spectate the Road Races on August 7, or by visiting one of our Festival Sites, where there’s sure to be a fantastic atmosphere.

“I’d encourage everyone to plan their journeys into Warwick accordingly and make sure they know where to park, where to spectate and to also familiarise themselves with the road closures, all of which are necessary to make this once in a lifetime event a reality.”

Find out more about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birmingham-commonwealth-games-2022.