Cycling to the Commonwealth Games Road Races in Warwick on Sunday 7 August

Are you planning to cycle to the Commonwealth Games Road Races in Warwick on Sunday 7 August?

Not sure what to do with your bike when you get there?

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) has got you covered with a number of secure cycle parking facilities being installed around the town ahead of the event on Sunday.

To underpin the aspiration that the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the public transport and active travel Games, the existing network of cycle parking has been greatly enhanced by over 25,000 dedicated cycle parking spaces. Cyclists are being provided with the necessary facilities to safely and securely store cycles close to all of the Games venues. These sites are available for anyone with a bike, including those who may not own a suitable cycle lock and families.

The secure cycle parking facilities are available across the region to everyone (not just spectators) and include:

Free, staffed, secure cycle parking facilities at every venue open during operational hours

Additional sites, providing unattended toast racks available for use 24 hours a day

Existing public cycle parking

Visitors and residents looking to come along to spectate – ticketed or otherwise – at the road races on Sunday can use the following locations to store their bikes:

Location Address Opening Hours Storage Type Warwick National Cycle Route 41 – St Nicholas Park (Emscote Road entrance), CV34 4QY 05:30 - 18:00 Staffed secure compound St John's House Museum, CV34 4NF 07:30 - 18:00 Toast racks Warwick Westgate Car Park, CV34 4DE 07:30 - 18:00 Staffed secure compound Warwick Hampton Road Car Park, CV34 6HU 07:30 - 18:00 Staffed secure compound

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for Transport and Planning, said: “Sunday promises to be a spectacular day of road cycle racing through the historic streets of Warwick in front of an audience of many thousands of spectators.

“In keeping with the spirit and aspirations of these Games, I hope to see many of our visitors over the weekend choosing to ditch the cars and use active travel alternatives such as walking or cycling as together we strive for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.”

Find out more about secure cycle parking in Warwick from Transport for West Midlands: https://www.tfwm.org.uk/plan-your-journey/discover-the-west-midlands/birmingham-2022-commonwealth-games/summer-of-cycling/cycling-parking-during-the-games/

Warwickshire County Council is currently consulting on its plans for walking and cycling infrastructure across the county. You can take part in the consultation here: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/lcwip/

Information about the Road Race, its route through Warwick town centre and some frequently asked questions can be found here: https://www.birmingham2022.com/venues/st-nicholas-park/

To find out more about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames