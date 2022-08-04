Stonleigh Road, A46 Junction Improvements

Planning Permission Consent has been granted to upgrade the A46 Stoneleigh Junction into a twin bridge gyratory. As part of this Warwickshire County Council has been requested to modify various TROs.

Scheme Overview

On the 5th July 2019, Planning Permission Consent was granted to develop the existing Stoneleigh Road single overbridge (over the A46), known as the A46 Stoneleigh Junction, into a twin bridge traffic signal controlled gyratory. As part of this development Warwickshire County Council has been requested to modify the speed limits to two roads in the area and provide a Maintenance Bay for Engineers or Police to use in the course of their duties. The A46 Stoneleigh Junction enhancement was required to alleviate safety concerns on the A46 where traffic regularly queued on the exit slip roads and mainline but also to unlock economic growth in the area.

As the scheme was delivered through a Section 6 Agreement between Warwickshire County Council and National Highways, it was subjected to a full Technical Review appraisal by National Highways, including stages 1 and 2 of the Road Safety Audit process.

This has led to the proposals as detailed in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 147 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 145 kB)

Warwick District CPE Consolidation Order 2017 (PDF, 1,607 kB)

Warwick District Variaiton K Order 2022 (PDF, 123 kB)

Dalehouse Lane 30mph and 50mph Speed Limit Variation Order 2022 (PDF, 63 kB)

Dalehouse Lane 30mph and 50mph Speed Limit Order 1993 (PDF, 463 kB)

Stoneleigh Road 40mph and 50mph Speed Limit Order 2022 (PDF, 128 kB)

Technical Plans

ES61 Revision 0 (PDF, 455 kB)

TR/10309-90 - Section 90 technical drawing (PDF, 331 kB)

TR/10309-99A Technical Plan (PDF, 610 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any queries relating to these proposals may be made to Mike McDonnell, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council telephone number: 01926 412954.

Any objections to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Mike McDonnell, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections must be sent so as to be received by 02 September 2022.