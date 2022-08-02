Last chance to view thought-provoking Breaking the News exhibition at Nuneaton Library and Information Centre

Warwickshire County Council’s Nuneaton Library and Information Centre has launched Breaking the News, an exciting pop-up exhibition that explores the role news plays in our society.

Warwickshire County Council’s Nuneaton Library and Information Centre has launched Breaking the News, an exciting pop-up exhibition that explores the role news plays in our society, in partnership with The Living Knowledge Network and The British Library. This is the exhibition's final location after touring the county and being displayed in Rugby, Kenilworth, and Stratford-upon-Avon Libraries earlier in the year.

Available to view in Nuneaton Library until 21 August 2022, the Breaking the News exhibition focuses on celebrating the news and examining what stories make the headlines and why to challenge our ways of thinking. It showcases important local stories and helps residents to explore the significance of news within our local communities.

The pop-up exhibition is free to view and there is no need to book in advance. A digital showcase exploring the news in Warwickshire can also be browsed online. On this page online, there are links available to library information resources, historical content from Heritage and Culture Warwickshire and the Our Warwickshire website, as well as recommendations for adults, young adults and children who would like to get more involved in reading.

To accompany the exhibition, Nuneaton Library and Information Centre will also be hosting free events:

Warwickshire Libraries staff and colleagues from Cyber Safe Warwickshire will be available to demonstrate ways you can explore online spaces safely, spot fake news and scams, find trusted information resources, and use your Warwickshire Library Card to keep up to date with all the latest news. Drop-in or book a ten-minute 1-2-1 session on Tuesday 2 August or Tuesday 9 August between 10.30am and 12.30pm to find out more. Murder in the Headlines: The Undoing of Polly Button. Nuneaton Library welcomes author Stephen Moore as he takes you on a journey through historical records, revealing the sources he used to piece together the story of Polly Button and her brutal murder in 1832. Stephen will cover how he researched his book, “The Undoing of Polly Button: The Tragic Life and Bloody Murder of Mary Green”, exploring the facts and fictions of the case and how historical newspapers provide insight into the past. There will be the opportunity to ask Stephen questions about his research, and copies of his book will be available for purchase after the event. Book your place to attend on Monday 8 August at 7pm on Eventbrite.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Having viewed this exhibition first-hand, I can highly recommend taking the time to visit the Breaking the News exhibition at its final stop in Nuneaton. The exhibition is completely free to view and covers important local and regional stories from the past few hundred years, whilst also shining a light on the important role and responsibilities of journalism in society. “The exhibition challenges people’s views by delving into topics such as press freedom and exploring how stories are first identified and then presented to the public. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about what happens behind the headlines, and I encourage all local residents to drop by to visit the exhibition before it closes for the final time in Warwickshire on 21 August”.

The localised exhibition in Warwickshire is part of a collective of more than 30 libraries across the UK hosting the exhibition pop-ups, and runs alongside the major Breaking the News exhibition at the British Library in London which takes place until 21 August 2022.

The Breaking the News exhibition is being delivered in Warwickshire in partnership with the British Library’s Living Knowledge Network, a UK-wide partnership of national and public libraries that is the only network of its kind in the UK, centred on exchanging knowledge and developing memorable experiences for public library users.

For more information about the Breaking the News exhibition in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/breakingthenews

To find out about more events and activities at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries