Warwickshire County Council supports National Cycle to Work Day 2022

Warwickshire County Council is calling on residents and businesses to join them in supporting National Cycle to Work Day 2022.

Organised by Cyclescheme, National Cycle to Work Day is the UK’s biggest cycling commuting event and this year will take place on Thursday 4 August 2022. The campaign has been running for ten years and aims to encourage people all around the country to get on their bikes and get into work one of the best ways possible – on two wheels.

National Cycle to Work Day is an event for everyone, from people who have not been on a bike since their school days to committed cycle commuters. At Warwickshire County Council, an enthusiastic group of staff will be leading the way by cycling to their various places of work. This includes Chief Executive Monica Fogarty and Strategic Director Mark Ryder, as well as their Programme Manager for Climate Change Matt Whitehead, who will be cycling a 90-mile round trip from Gloucestershire for his commute.

This cycling event comes at an opportune moment, being only three days ahead of the Commonwealth Games Road Races which will be taking place in Warwick on Sunday 7 August when some of the best cyclists from the Commonwealth – and thousands of spectators – will be treated to a day of world class cycling.

As part of its support for the event, Warwickshire County Council is calling on residents and businesses across the county to follow suit and try out an active travel commute – by bike or otherwise – on Thursday 4 August. The benefits of regular active travel commutes for individuals and the environment are significant:

Improvements to both physical and mental health

Save on fuel costs

Reducing the number of cars on the roads, which in turn reduces congestion and improves air quality

Contributes to reducing carbon emissions.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said: "During lockdown, we know that travel habits changed dramatically, with more people than ever before choosing active travel. Since formal restrictions were lifted and more people have been returning to offices and other workplaces, we know that many of these positive travel trends have been reversed.

“At Warwickshire County Council, we recently launched the #JustOneJourney campaign, which encourages residents to ditch the car for one journey and pursue an active travel alternative and this fits in perfectly with National Cycle to Work Day.

“With the Commonwealth Games Road Races in Warwick just around the corner, there has never been a better time to start getting into cycling and I hope to see as many businesses and residents as possible supporting the day by getting on their bikes as we strive together for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.”

Find out more about Active Travel in Warwickshire: http://safeactivetravelwcc.co.uk/

More information about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire can be found on the following link: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames