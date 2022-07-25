Stratford CPE Variation No. 7 2022

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 133 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 139 kB)

Stratford CPE Variation Order No. 7 2022 (PDF, 133 kB)

Stratford CPE Consolidation Order 2017 (PDF, 1,520 kB)

Map Tiles (PDF, 36,074 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412 071).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections, and the name of the objector, will normally be treated as public information and may be published.

Objections must be sent so as to be received by 19th August 2022.