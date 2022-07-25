Stratford CPE Variation No. 7 2022

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make changes to the Traffic Regulation Order for parking restrictions in various locations in Stratford District.
Scheme Overview
Over the past year Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions across Stratford District. These requests have previously been consulted upon and the schemes that recieved public approval are detailed in the table below.
|
Consultation Plan
|
Location
|
Street
|
Proposed Restrictions
|
Plan Reference
|
Henley in Arden
|
Brook End Drive
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
FW26
FX26
FY26
|
Kineton
|
King Johns Road
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
IE63
|
Bridge Street
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
IE64
|
Southam
|
Welsh Road West
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
GM79
GM80
|
Stratford
|
Kendall Avenue
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
HN36
HN37
|
Stratford
|
Albany Road
|
Revocation of ‘Doctors Bay’
|
HQ36
|
Stratford
|
Willows Drive North
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
HO35
HP35
|
Stratford
|
Union Street
|
Time Limited Disabled Bays
|
HO37
|
Studley
|
High Street
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
GF11
|
Shipston
|
Old Road
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
JV48
|
Tiddington
|
Knights Lane
|
Revocation of No Waiting restrictions
|
HM41
Public Notice and Legal Orders
Statement of Reasons (PDF, 139 kB)
Stratford CPE Variation Order No. 7 2022 (PDF, 133 kB)
Stratford CPE Consolidation Order 2017 (PDF, 1,520 kB)
Objections and Representations
Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412 071).
Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk.
Objections, and the name of the objector, will normally be treated as public information and may be published.
Objections must be sent so as to be received by 19th August 2022.