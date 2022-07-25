Stratford CPE Variation No. 7 2022

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make changes to the Traffic Regulation Order for parking restrictions in various locations in Stratford District.

Scheme Overview

Over the past year Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions across Stratford District. These requests have previously been consulted upon and the schemes that recieved public approval are detailed in the table below.

Consultation Plan

Location

Street

Proposed Restrictions

Plan Reference

PTRO21 009-001 (PDF, 478 kB)

PTRO21 009-002 (PDF, 488 kB)

PTRO21 009-003 (PDF, 485 kB)

Henley in Arden

Brook End Drive

Double Yellow Lines

FW26

FX26

FY26

PTRO21 009-004 (PDF, 518 kB)

Kineton

King Johns Road

Double Yellow Lines

IE63

Bridge Street

Double Yellow Lines

IE64

PTRO21 009-005 (PDF, 486 kB)

PTRO21 009-006 (PDF, 308 kB

Southam

Welsh Road West

Double Yellow Lines

GM79

GM80

PTRO21 009-007 (PDF, 289 kB)

Stratford

Kendall Avenue

Double Yellow Lines

HN36

HN37

PTRO21 009-008 (PDF, 289 kB)

Stratford

Albany Road

Revocation of ‘Doctors Bay’

HQ36

PTRO21 009-009 (PDF, 299 kB)

Stratford

Willows Drive North

Double Yellow Lines

HO35

HP35

PTRO21 009-010 (PDF, 477 kB)

Stratford

Union Street

Time Limited Disabled Bays

HO37

PTRO21 009-011 (PDF, 292 kB)

Studley

High Street

Double Yellow Lines

GF11

PTRO21 009-012 (PDF, 468 kB)

Shipston

Old Road

Double Yellow Lines

JV48

PTRO21 009-013 (PDF, 475 kB)

Tiddington

Knights Lane

Revocation of No Waiting restrictions

HM41
 

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 133 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 139 kB)

Stratford CPE Variation Order No. 7 2022 (PDF, 133 kB)

Stratford CPE Consolidation Order 2017 (PDF, 1,520 kB)

Map Tiles (PDF, 36,074 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412 071).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections, and the name of the objector, will normally be treated as public information and may be published.

Objections must be sent so as to be received by 19th August 2022.

Published: 25th July 2022

