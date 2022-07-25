It’s not too late to book onto summer activities, available for eligible Warwickshire children

The Government’s Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF) is available once again this summer throughout the county and some activity providers still have spaces!

The summer holidays have just begun and children and young people across Warwickshire can enjoy fun activities with friends, whilst learning and developing new skills, as part of the HAF programme coordinated by Warwickshire County Council (WCC). The programme began at the start of the summer holidays and is aimed at those who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals. Although many of the activities have already been booked up, some providers still have availability.

There are a variety of local holiday clubs involved, all of which help young people to improve socialisation and learn new things by taking part in enriching activities from sport to music, dance, drama, art, cooking and college workshops, junk modelling, den building, farm animal welfare and much more.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said:

“We are really pleased with how many families have already booked onto HAF activities over the summer, and we know how much it benefits children and families across the county. “We want children to make the most of the summer holiday by learning new skills, socialising with friends, eating healthy meals and taking part in fun activities, all of which also helps to alleviate some pressure on parents and carers. “So, if you’re a parent or carer in Warwickshire and you’re not yet benefitting from these free holiday clubs, then please make sure you find out more about this exciting programme before the activity providers get completely booked up!”

Some of the providers that still have availability include:

Applications are still open to enrol children in a free holiday clubs programme over the summer and places are free for those who are eligible for free school meals. Children will be able to access lots of activities throughout the summer and there are also activities available for children with SEND or additional needs.

The HAF programme helps children across Warwickshire to live, learn and grow so that they can reach their full potential and look towards a brighter future. View the summer holiday activities taking place across Warwickshire.

An example of the HAF text that has been sent to eligible families

Eligible families will have received a HAF booking code via text from Warwickshire County Council. If you think you may be eligible but haven’t received a text, email hafprogramme@warwickshire.gov.uk or call the Family Information Service on 01926 742274. If you have a child who is not currently in receipt of benefits tested free school meals and you think they will be eligible, you can make a Free School Meals Application

Warwickshire County Council is working with local schools, voluntary and community organisations, and childcare providers to provide the HAF programme. The free places are funded by the Department for Education. Visit the government website for more information on the national programme.