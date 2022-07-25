Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service now taking applications for wholetime firefighters

Recent recruit Morgan Amed shares his journey as recruitment for Warwickshire firefighters opens

Applications are now open for wholetime firefighters in Warwickshire – full-time firefighters who take on a range of duties aimed at preventing incidents alongside responding to emergency situations.

The job requires no previous experience, offers full on-the-job training, and is open to all over 18s with a UK driving licence. People from all backgrounds are being asked to consider this role, with the aim of building a diverse, representative fire service that brings together a range of perspectives and strengths.

In support of this recruitment drive, Morgan Amed, a 23-year-old firefighter who became operational one month ago at Nuneaton Fire Station, has shared his story and some insights into the recruitment process:

“There are lots of reasons why I wanted to become a firefighter – it’s an active job that keeps you on your toes, and I’ve never been able to see myself working in an office behind a desk for five days a week. Also, I’m born and raised in Warwickshire, so it feels good to be able to give back to the area where I’ve spent my whole life.

“I found the recruitment process challenging, but enjoyable at the same time. I’ve never been fantastic with exams or tests, so I found the online tests a bit stressful, but they weren’t so bad looking back on it! Once it got to the stage where I was doing the hands-on tests and getting a taste of some of the activities I’d do as a firefighter, I enjoyed it a lot more.

“Some of the main skills I think you need to be a good firefighter are communication skills, the ability to remember a lot of information, good teamwork and the ability to stay calm under pressure.

“The most rewarding part of the job is being able to help people in need. I’ve only been operational for a month but have already been to jobs where people are so thankful for what we do. I was told it’s the best emergency service because people are always happy to see you when you arrive – so far, I’ve found that to be 100% true!

“One challenging moment that sticks out in my mind is when I had my first breathing apparatus job at a house fire in the middle of the night. My heart was pounding on the way there, but I was able to remember my training and get the job done.

“My advice to anyone thinking about becoming a firefighter is to go for it and get stuck in! Find out as much information as you can about the job because it'll help you out a lot through the recruitment process. Warwickshire holds a lot of ‘have a go’ days and has lots of information online about the job, which is definitely worth looking at because it'll help you decide if it's the right job for you.”

More information about becoming a wholetime firefighter and the opportunity to apply can be found through the follow links:

Ben Brook, Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service, said:

“We are looking for enthusiastic, talented, compassionate and values-led people from a range of backgrounds to join our organisation and help us protect our communities. In return, we can help you build a career where every day brings the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of others.”

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service, said:

“This is a brilliant opportunity for anyone looking to truly make a difference in the Warwickshire community. Don’t let misconceptions put you off pursuing this career – there’s no such thing as a ‘typical’ firefighter, and the most effective fire and rescue services bring together people from all backgrounds who can share their unique skills and experiences.

“If you’re willing to put in the hard work to get there, successful candidates will be welcomed into the service by an amazing, supportive team of like-minded people.”