Birmingham Road, Ansley - 30mph Speed Limit Order 2022

Following on from formal statutory consultations, Warwickshire County Council are making the above named order.

Scheme Overview

In accordance with the Department of Transport Circular 01/2013 Setting Local Speed Limits, an extension of the existing 30mph speed limit is being introduced on the Birmingham Road, Ansley. Full details are given in the public notice and legal order below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 84 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 34 kB)

Birmingham Road, Ansley 30mph Speed Limit Order (PDF, 230 kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11120-04 (PDF, 474 kB)

Enquries

Any enquiries relating to this Order may be made to Graham Stanley, Communities, Shire Hall, Warwick 01926 412641.

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.