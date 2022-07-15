Warwickshire County Council demonstrates environmentally friendly credentials with continuing certification for its Environmental Management System

Sustainability and Environmental recognition for Warwickshire County Council.

After a 3-day assessment by the British Standards Institute (BSI), Warwickshire County Council’s Environmental Management System has been once again maintained certification to the internal standard ISO 14001 standard, with no non-conformities.

This accreditation provides assurance to Warwickshire residents and businesses that the Council’s tracking and monitoring of environmental impacts and risks is robust and effective. It confirms that Council operations are carried out in an environmentally responsible manner, complying with all applicable environmental legislation.

The Environmental Management System also has a role to play in tracking and reporting progress against various environmental performance requirements, including the Council’s target to be net zero by 2030. Further detail on this will follow in the Warwickshire County Council’s Sustainability Framework, expected to be published later this year.

Cllr Heather Timms, the Portfolio holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “Having the Environmental Management System in place means we have the data and information needed to decide where to put our efforts to meet our climate change objectives. I’m delighted that the work we are doing to manage environmental risks and reduce our carbon emissions is being recognised. There’s more to do, but this System helps us to identify and target our efforts where it’s needed most”.

Find out more about how Warwickshire is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency on the website: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/