Warwickshire County Council announces result of Arden by-election

Warwickshire County Council has announced that Ian Shenton, the Conservative candidate, has been elected to the council following a local by-election held on Thursday 14 July 2022.

The by-election was held after the death of Councillor John Horner in May 2022 following a very short illness.

Further details about the by-election results are available at https://apps.warwickshire.gov.uk/ElectionResults/elections/2021/areas/Arden