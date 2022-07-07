Council launches campaign to support families with important advice on the development of children aged 0 – 5

Early learning is important in shaping a child so that they can live healthy, happy and independent lives in the future.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is launching a campaign for parents, carers and family members to help them recognise the importance of development from birth to the age of five.

The new campaign website and suite of animation videos covers advice on topics including sleeping advice, healthy habits, mental health, child safety, starting school and support services to name just a few.

Learning doesn’t just begin when a child starts school, but right from birth. That’s why it’s important for families to create a healthy learning environment for a child to grow and develop. Families are empowered with WCC’s new campaign to take steps to lay this foundation so a child can achieve in later years.

Whatever a child learns during the first years of their life will have a lasting effect on them. Because these first several years have such a big impact, parents should lay a solid foundation full of love, support, and happiness which is crucial for a child’s future life and relationships. Whether it’s teaching a little one how to start washing themselves to keep clean or learning safety tips to prevent accidents in the home, there are lots of steps every family can take.

Early development also improves a child’s physical health. Teaching children to brush their teeth from their first tooth will help them to have great personal hygiene all throughout their life. If a child grows up in a healthy home, they are more likely to be healthy as adults. The campaign helps families to teach children healthy habits from an early age.

As part of the campaign the Council also highlights the importance of safe sleeping for babies. With a recent increase in cot deaths in Warwickshire, there is lots of advice for parents to reduce this risk. The risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) increases when parents co-sleep with their baby in their bed and even more so if either parent has been drinking, smoking or taking drugs. The safest place for a baby to sleep in the first six months is in a cot in the parents’ bedroom.

Another important aspect of the campaign is mental health. No one said being a parent or carer was easy. Feeling anxious in the early days of having a baby, recovering from a difficult birth, lack of sleep, changes to relationships and other challenges can all lead to low mood or loss of confidence. The Council wants to remind parents and carers that they are not alone. One in five women and one in ten dads need help with their emotional wellbeing during pregnancy or in the first year after their baby is born. Seeking help early is important as it will speed up recovery.

Midwives, health visitors and family nurses are also there to support families in the early years. They work closely with families and other professionals to help give a child the best start in life. Children and family centres across Warwickshire can provide parents and carers with advice on a range of topics including parenting confidence, fussy eaters, sleep, behaviour management and activity ideas.

Warwickshire’s Family Information Service is available to help too. Providing advice and support online, over the phone or face-to-face on topics including family relationships, finance, housing, parenting support, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, childcare, health and wellbeing and more.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said:

“We all have worries and concerns about our baby and child’s health and development, in particularly in the early years of their life, and we often wonder if we’re doing the right thing. “We want the You and Your Child campaign to empower parents, carers and family members in Warwickshire to seek out information, advice and support for the first five years of a child’s life so that they are equipped and ready for life. “The campaign is part of our Child Friendly Warwickshire initiative, supporting families across the county to help shape the future for our young people by teaching children to learn and become independent. “Remember, for anything you’re struggling with as a parent or carer, help and support is always available for you in Warwickshire.”

You and your child: your baby and child’s health and development