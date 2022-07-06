Old Milverton Road 30mph Speed Limit

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to extend the 30 mph speed limit along the Old Milverton Road

Scheme Overview

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to extend the 30mph speed limit along the Old Milverton Road together with an additional spped cushion as described in the public notice below. Further details are also given on the technical drawings below.

Legal Order

30mph Speed Limit Order (PDF, 63 kB)

Public Notice (PDF, 93 kB)

Technical Plans

MWT21-156-02 (PDF, 633 kB)

MWT21-156-03 (PDF, 800 kB)

MWT21-156-04 (PDF, 609 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Chris Round, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX, or sent by email to chrisround@warwickshire.gov.uk (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy). Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 29 July 2022.