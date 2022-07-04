Free summer activity programme available for eligible Warwickshire children

The Government’s Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF) will be available once again this summer throughout the county, coordinated by Warwickshire County Council (WCC).

The government funded programme enables children and young people nationwide to enjoy fun activities with friends during holiday periods, whilst learning and developing new skills. The Warwickshire HAF programme is launching at the start of the summer holidays and is aimed at those who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

There are a variety of local holiday clubs involved, all of which help young people to improve socialisation and learn new things by taking part in enriching activities from sport to music, dance, drama, art, cooking and college workshops, junk modelling, den building, farm animal welfare and much more.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said: “We are really pleased that we can continue with the HAF programme in Warwickshire as we know how much it benefits children families across the county.

“We want children to make the most of the summer holiday by learning new skills, socialising with friends, eating healthy meals and taking part in fun activities, all of which also helps to alleviate some pressure on parents and carers.

“If you’re a parent or carer in Warwickshire and you think you might benefit from free holiday clubs then please make sure you find out more about this exciting programme!

Applications are now open to enrol children in a free holiday clubs programme over the summer and places are free for those who are eligible for free school meals. Children will be able to access lots of activities throughout the summer and there are also activities available for children with SEND or additional needs.

Eligible families will have received a HAF booking code via text from Warwickshire County Council. If you think you may be eligible but haven’t received a text please email hafprogramme@warwickshire.gov.uk or call the Family Information Service on 01926 742274.

The HAF programme helps children across Warwickshire to live, learn and grow so that they can reach their full potential and look towards a brighter future. View the summer holiday activities taking place across Warwickshire at https://searchout.warwickshire.gov.uk/holidays-activities-food-haf

Warwickshire County Council is working with local schools, voluntary and community organisations, and childcare providers to provide the HAF programme. The free places are funded by the Department for Education. Visit the government website for more information on the national programme.

If your child is not currently in receipt of benefits tested free school meals and you think they will be eligible, you can make a Free School Meals Application