HS2 Burton Green - Proposed Waiting Restrictions & Speed Limit

Proposals for Waiting Restrictions at the junction of Red Lane & Cromwell Lane, and to extend the 30mph speed limit on Red Lane.

Scheme overview

As part of highway works associated with HS2, the junction of Hob Lane, Red Lane and Cromwell Lane was upgraded to a signal controlled junction to provide suitable controlled crossing points for pedestrian / cycle / equestrian access to the new temporary realigned Kenilworth Greenway.

As part of the scheme, waiting restrictions at the junction have been installed, as well as the 30mph speed limit on Red Lane being extended. These Traffic Regulation Orders seek to make formal these arrangements as they currently exist on the ground.

Traffic orders and public notices

A copy of the proposed Orders, together with a copy of an order to be revoked, a plan showing the length of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.

30mph Speed Limit, Red Lane

Waiting Restrictions, Red Lane / Cromwell Lane

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412142).

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Phil Mitton, County Highways – Minor Works Team, Warwickshire County Council, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX, or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk with "HS2 Burton Green" as the subject header (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 28 July 2022.