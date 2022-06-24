Warwickshire scoops two awards at the MJ Achievement Awards 2022

Senior managers in Warwickshire County Council’s Corporate Board have scooped two prestigious awards at the Municipal Journal’s (MJ) Achievement Awards 2022.

At the MJ Achievement awards ceremony, on Friday 24 June 2022, Monica Fogarty, the Chief Executive Officer of the Council, won the award for Chief Executive of the Year and Nigel Minns, Strategic Director of the Council’s People Group, was given the award for Corporate Director of the Year.

Monica Fogarty received her award in recognition of her outstanding leadership of the Council, where she moves with pace, precision, determination and commitment and on account of her passion and compassion, which consistently inspire and motivate those around her.

Judges were impressed with Monica’s ability to deliver a huge programme of work to an exceptional standard while responding to crises. In the last 12 months, having recently completed an organisational-wide restructure, Monica faced the task of leading the Council with a new operating model, against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID pandemic, two Ofsted inspections, a Special Educational Needs (SEND) inspection, a fire and rescue inspection and the closure of a care home for vulnerable elderly residents.

In support of Monica’s application for this award, Debbie Tedds, Chief Constable, Warwickshire Police, said: “Monica is by far one of the most inspirational and inclusive leaders I have had the privilege to work with and alongside. Her commitment to the communities of Warwickshire and ensuring that as a partnership we all deliver against ‘a whole system’ inclusive approach is outstanding.

“She works incredibly hard behind the scenes to ensure the outcomes are seen and felt by all and truly benefit local communities. This was particularly prevalent throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring join up between local strategic partnerships and wider.”

Nigel Minns, the Council’s Strategic Director for the People Group has received the award for Corporate Director of the Year. The award recognised Nigel’s exceptional leadership covering public health, children, adults and commissioning services. These areas provide considerable challenges in a large county and this was recognised by the judges.

Nigel’s work in leading across these key areas of Council business, and seeing performance metrics improve, also impressed judges. The work undertaken has put the county in an excellent position for continuous improvement.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “I could not be happier that Monica and Nigel have both been justifiably honoured with these prestigious MJ Achievement Awards. Their leadership and ability to deliver in an increasingly challenging environment is a huge contributing factor in making this organisation and the wider Warwickshire the best it can be.

“They are amazing ambassadors for the council and for public service, setting a tone that staff understand and want to follow. Knowing them as I do, I’m sure they will be the first to say that their success is also down to a real commitment to partnership working, an ethos shared by all the staff that they inspire across the organisation and beyond.”

Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive of Warwickshire County Council said of her award: “Both Nigel and I are delighted and proud of these awards. As Izzi has rightly said, they recognise the commitment of our partners and dedicated workforce.

“This award is a testament to the strength of leadership of all of our elected members across the County Council.”

Find out more about the MJ Achievement Awards here: https://awards.themj.co.uk/live/en/page/home