Trading Standards Donate ‘Dangerous’ Cars to Students

Warwick Trident College motor vehicle students will shortly get their hands on two ‘dangerous’ vehicles donated by Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service.

Trading Standards Officers target the sellers of unroadworthy vehicles by purchasing suspect cars which are then checked by an expert vehicle examiner. Garages are targeted based upon complaints received from consumers. Once enforcement action is completed, vehicles purchased are then donated to students for them to practise their skills.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, said:

“Warwickshire Trading Standards enforce a range of laws that seek to protect all road users and prevent unroadworthy vehicles from being sold. Sometimes this means that they come into possession of some very dangerous vehicles." "Rather than see them go to scrap, Warwickshire Trading Standards has established a relationship with Warwick Trident College to donate these vehicles to them for their students to practise their maintenance skills and boost their mechanical knowledge.”

Lee Kirk Head of Department for Automotive Engineering, said:

“This really is a ‘win win’ situation. Our Automotive Engineering students get to work on real world vehicles with very real/serious faults that require accurate diagnosis and as a result of the actions of the local authority, the roads are safer for us all.”

To arrange the collection of an unwanted vehicle, contact Joshua Saul on 0330 135 6711 or jsaul@warwickshire.ac.uk

For more information about Warwick Trident College visit https://wcg.ac.uk/page/97/warwick-trident-college

It is criminal offence to sell an unroadworthy vehicle. Warwickshire Trading Standards enforces the Road Traffic Act 1988. Sellers of unroadworthy vehicles could face prosecution.

In the most recent enforcement exercise, 25% of the garages visited had unroadworthy cars for sale on their forecourt.

Advice for car buyers

Your consumer rights are much stronger when buying from a trader than a private seller. Traders may also offer warranties on vehicles they sell, but remember, you will probably pay more for the car than from a private seller. Before you buy, check the vehicle’s history. You can check a car’s MOT history online for free by visiting www.check-mot.service.gov.uk There are also a number of free and paid for apps that enable buyers to discover if the car they are buying has been stolen, written off or has outstanding finance. If you’re not a vehicle expert, consider paying for an independent vehicle check. A basic check will cost from around £100. Do a visual check of the vehicle and take it for a test drive. Check the tyre tread depth and underneath the car for repairs, severe corrosion and oil leaks. Look for chips or cracks in the windscreen and dents or rust on the bodywork. Check the engine fluid levels and make sure the electrics work properly (windows/lights/radio). Don’t forget the car’s interior. Sagging, stained and torn upholstery can indicate the vehicle has not been looked after and may be suggestive of problems elsewhere.

If you buy a car from a trader and subsequently have problems, you do have a legal right to reject the vehicle or request a repair or replacement, dependent upon circumstances. Contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service for advice on 0808 223 1133 or visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards