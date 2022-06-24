A3400 Newbold on Stour - Proposed 30mph Speed Limit

Proposed 30mph speed limit extension on the A3400 & Mill Lane, Newbold on Stour

Scheme Overview

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to extend the 30mph speed limit on the A3400 and Mill Lane, Newbold on Stour, as described on the schedule to the public notice below.

Supporting Documentation

Public Notice (PDF, 18 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 21 kB)

Plan Ref. PTRO22-001-01 (PDF, 454 kB)

Original Order to be varied (PDF, 566 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Mike McDonnell, County Highways Minor Works Team, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412536).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Mike McDonnell, County Highways, Minor Works Team, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to mikemcdonnell@warwickshire.gov.uk. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 15 July 2022.