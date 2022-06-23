Help for Warwickshire residents struggling with energy bills

Warwickshire County Council is once again supporting residents who need help to pay their energy bills.

The council’s Local Welfare Scheme is offering a one-off payment to families and households finding it difficult to pay for fuel. This is the latest round of fuel support from the council following earlier promotions and over 30,000 vouchers have already been issued to people in need.

The support is being funded by the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund, which supplements ongoing emergency support from the Local Welfare Scheme for residents in financial crisis.

Sudden unexpected costs can create real challenges for Warwickshire residents who are experiencing financial hardship. The Household Support Fund is available to provide short-term financial support to meet immediate needs and help those who are struggling to afford to pay for energy.

Families and households in Warwickshire can apply whether they use pre-payment meters, pay by direct debit or on receipt of an energy bill and applications for the payment, in the form of a voucher, must be made by 8 July 2022. Residents are invited to contact the Local Welfare Scheme team for a confidential discussion about their situation.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Heather Timms Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “This is a time of increased strain for many people and the rising household energy bills will leave many residents feeling worried about how they will make ends meet.

“The council is on hand to provide help and as part of our wider offer we are pleased to again offer vouchers towards fuel bills to low-income families and those who can demonstrate need. Over 30,000 fuel vouchers have been issued over scheme promotions to date and this round will extend the offer to many again.

Some people are automatically eligible and v ouchers are being issued now to families entitled to free school meals and residents in receipt of pension credit will receive vouchers later this summer. Others can apply before 8 July.

“I’d like to remind people in crisis to contact the Local Welfare Scheme which offers support to those with no other means of help either directly, or through extensive links with a range of support services in the county. I strongly encourage people to look online and get in touch, either for themselves or on behalf of someone else, to find out what help there is.”

Anyone entitled to pension credit and benefits eligible free school meals will automatically receive this support and applications are welcome from others in financial difficulty.

To apply please call 0800 408 1448 or 01926 359182 to speak to an advisor in confidence. More information about the Local Welfare Scheme is online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme. For more information about financial support go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/facinghardship