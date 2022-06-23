This is Engineering: Inspiring the next generation of women engineers on International Women in Engineering Day 2022

Aspiring female engineers can take inspiration from a new video from Warwickshire County Council on International Women in Engineering Day 2022.

Today, Thursday 23 June 2022, is International Women in Engineering Day, which is an opportunity to celebrate and showcase the contribution that women make in the field of engineering.

To mark this occasion, Warwickshire County Council has released a new video that shines a light on some of the career stories of its female engineers who work across Warwickshire on a diverse variety of projects.

The video hears from engineers working in areas such as flood risk management, highways and bridge construction and highways maintenance and covers what they love about their chosen profession, how they first got into engineering and advice for future generations of women looking for the unique and varied challenges that a career in engineering delivers on a daily basis.

Watch the video below:

Julie Crawshaw, Engineering Project Manager at Warwickshire County Council and who was featured in the video, said: “I've always loved engineering and construction and it’s given me a long career. There are so many different ways to get involved from a community-focused engagement role to, literally, the nuts and bolts of creating big structures.

“I enjoy my role as a Project Manager because I am involved in every stage and with every process and can collaborate with a wide range of professionals from across the various disciplines involved in a big construction project. To see the end result built and used by the community is so fulfilling. I would recommend engineering as a career path to anyone.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, the Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are very proud of our engineering workforce at Warwickshire County Council.

“Engineers are our, often unsung, heroes who plan new highway developments ensuring that residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure; they design and deliver road safety improvements and flood mitigation defences that keep residents safer and help to maintain our historic monuments, such as bridges, preventing them from degradation due to the ravages of time and weather.

“We are proud, as an employer, that so many of our engineers are female and very thankful for the huge contribution that they make to making Warwickshire the best it can be. Our hope is that this video inspires future generations of Warwickshire’s young people, whatever their gender, to consider a rewarding career in engineering.”

Find out more about International Women in Engineering Day 2022 here: https://www.inwed.org.uk/

Interested in a career in engineering with Warwickshire County Council? Visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/graduates/engineering