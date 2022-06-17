New outlook for Nuneaton students

Young people from Hartshill Academy have shown that they have the grit and determination to succeed as they complete a four-day intensive workshop to help them to change the way they see themselves.

23 young people from the school took part in the intensive personal development workshop which supports students to radically change their thinking by transforming the negative and destructive beliefs and opinions they have about themselves and their lives. The four-day workshop is then followed by up by six months of coaching from trained volunteers who support the young people to work towards their goals. Their goals can be as simple as working hard in class and getting their homework done on time to trying new activities and making new friends.

The highly successful programme of personal development and coaching support to help young people re-engage in education has been commissioned by Warwickshire County Council and is being delivered by the charity Grit Breakthrough Programme.

Talking about the programme, Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We are really pleased to see the benefits the Grit programme is achieving in Warwickshire schools. In the last month the programme has been delivered to around 40 students attending both Hartsthill Academy and Nuneaton Academy to help them to achieve their potential and improve their confidence.

“From the feedback received so far the impact of the programme is evident. Not only has it changed the way students think about school and their life opportunities, but it has also improved their self-esteem and sense of belonging. Moving forward we are hoping that more schools will sign up to the programme to help to make a lasting difference to young people across Warwickshire.”

Ellie Garraway, CEO of Grit says:

“We are really pleased to be working with Warwickshire Schools such as Hartshill Academy and Nuneaton Academy. The young people we have met have been incredible and have taken an active role in the programme to explore where they are now and looking at how they can take responsibility for themselves, their behaviours and the activities they engage in. The training programme will also help them to develop the confidence, self-esteem and resilience to see change through. I hope all those taking part enjoy the programme and come to understand what we already know is that they have everything they need to succeed, they just have to believe in themselves.”

For more information on the GRIT programme visit https://www.grit.org.uk/