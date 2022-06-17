Spotlight on men’s health

This week is Men’s Health Week and Warwickshire County Council is reminding men to take the opportunity to think about their health and how they can spot and manage any concerns.

Led by the Men’s Health Forum and taking place from 13 June until Father’s Day on 19 June, the annual event aims to raise awareness of preventable health problems that disproportionately affect men and encourage them to gain the courage to tackle their issues.

According to the Mental Health Foundation, approximately 1 in 8 men have a common mental health problem such as anxiety, stress, or depression. When left unattended, these problems can worsen and be detrimental to those affected.

Men between the ages of 18 and 44 are less likely to visit a doctor with health concerns than women and are statistically more likely to have liver disease, be diabetic or die prematurely from heart disease.

The Men's Health Forum has lots of information about the week and to help men give themselves an MOT and seek support, without stigma. The forum also offers Toolbox Talks and resources which can be found at www.menshealthforum.org.uk/mhw.

Warwickshire County Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: "I hope the focus on men's health this week will remind all men to access information, services and treatment they need to live healthier and more fulfilling lives. We can all play a part to encourage the men in our lives to take better care of themselves and their health."

Warwickshire County Council's website www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness has more information to help people stay mentally and physically well including links to local services. The county’s suicide prevention resource www.dearlife.org.uk offers support for anyone struggling with mental health issues or looking for support for a loved one.