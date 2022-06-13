First Our Spaces art installations open in Warwickshire towns

The first four installations of the Our Spaces project are underway and the first three will be open to the public this week with Polesworth following shortly behind.

The four installations can be seen in Nuneaton, Bedworth, Leamington Spa and Polesworth.

Our Spaces is using a series of commissioned art installations to help reinvigorate public places in both urban and green spaces across seven towns in the County.

Warwickshire County Council have been working with place curators, Creative Giants, and specialist art fabricators, Factory Settings to select and support a cohort of artists to design and deliver an installation for each place.

Following a period of intensive design work with the artists, Factory Settings have been fabricating the creations, and the first four are now open for the public to see:

Nuneaton – ‘Weave’ by Accent London

Created by Accent Studios’ Creative Director, Grant Radford, ‘Weave’ is a piece of street architecture which comprises a seating area with a cyclical form that echoes Nuneaton’s rich silk ribbon weaving heritage, as well as referencing the flow of the river Anker – tying together two key pillars of the town’s identity.

‘Weave’ is situated on Bridge Street, leading directly into the heart of the town centre.

Hear from Grant Radford talking about ‘Weave’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVHYnXypSCU

Bedworth – ‘Ribbon for Bedworth’ by Paul Channing

Paul Channing has created a sculptural steel ‘ribbon’ over one of the waist-high planters in the heart of Bedworth town centre. The complex twists, curves and woven lines of the structure references Bedworth’s ribbon making history and the curvaceous, geometric brickwork of the streetscape.

‘Ribbon for Bedworth’ is situated on All Saints Square.

Hear from Paul Channing talking about ‘Ribbon for Bedworth’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-AmxZzXGcE

Leamington Spa – ‘Down by the River’ by Spencer Jenkins

North Warwickshire artist Spencer Jenkins has created a stunning, functional sculpture with seating with tall, flowing reed-like shapes constructed from steel that echo the reeds growing along the river, while seating is made from two giant pebbles inspired by the pebbles Spencer found at the river while researching the project.

‘Down by the River’ is situated close to the River Leam, in Jephson Gardens, opposite the Royal Spa Centre.

Polesworth – ‘You Belong Here’ by Edie Jo Murray

Edie Jo Murray has designed a structure for the Abbey Green Park which invites people to meet, rest and appreciate – there’s no ‘correct’ way to engage with the piece. The different materials used throughout the structure have been chosen to provide a variety of tactile experiences and invite playful sensory exploration.

The ‘You Belong Here’ sculpture is located near to the play area in Abbey Green Park and will be open to the public in the coming weeks.

Hear from Edie Jo Murray talking about ‘You Belong Here’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mbl8dGeiEFc

The three remaining installations, in Atherstone, Rugby and Stratford-upon-Avon, will be installed in the coming weeks.

Cllr Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy and Place and CWLEP board director, said: “It is great to see the first stage of the exciting ‘Our Spaces’ project come to fruition, with the installation of the first four pieces.

“The project has given artists a tremendous opportunity to showcase their creativity, whilst our talented partners have helped their designs come to life.

“I would like to say a huge well done to the team of artists, fabricators, engineers and place curators who have worked tirelessly to make these installations happen. I look forward to seeing the final three installed and seeing the public making full use of these unique pieces.”

Helen Peters, chair of the CWLEP’s culture and tourism business group, said: “To reach the point of the project where we can see some of the pieces fully fabricated and installed is fantastic.

“Each installation has a story to tell and will encourage visitors in a variety of different ways. It is great to see the project support local towns around Warwickshire, as well as the creative sector, giving local artists the opportunity to showcase their skills.”

The project is funded with £194,000 from the Government’s Getting Building Fund through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) and £150,000 from the County Council’s Place Shaping Fund.

The installations are expected to be in place for up to four years but could potentially be adopted and remain in place longer. The final three installations are in the process of being installed and will be ready in the coming weeks.

Residents who have seen the new installations are encouraged to share their thoughts on social media using the Hashtag: #WarksOurSpaces

To find out more about the Our Spaces installations and project, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ourspaces.