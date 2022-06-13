Community and voluntary groups invited to local meetings to help them to win climate change funds

Groups based in Nuneaton and Bedworth and North Warwickshire are being invited to local events that to help them bid for their share of a £1m community climate change fund.

Community and voluntary groups based in Nuneaton and Bedworth and North Warwickshire boroughs are being invited to three local events that will help them to bid for their share of a £1m community climate change fund from Warwickshire County Council.

The Green Shoots Climate Change Community fund was set up last year so that local groups could carry out projects that would increase the adaptability and resilience of Warwickshire to the effects of climate change and reduce the impact we have on the environment.

Warwickshire County Council is keen to hear from any community or voluntary group, including town and parish councils, that has an idea for a climate change project. Funding is available up to £25k for each project and support is available to help groups through the application process. Projects that have previously been funded include schemes to encourage more people to walk or cycle, community gardens, living walls, tree planting, the installation of electric vehicle charging points, support for repair cafes, upgrades to street lighting and the replacement of inefficient heating systems with renewable energy solutions such as solar panels.

Those interested in finding out more are invited to join representatives from Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action and Warwickshire County Council at three events. At each one, they can find out more about the sorts of projects and groups that are eligible to apply and learn more about the application process. The events are:

Tuesday 14 June, Wood End Village Hall, Atherstone 12 – 2pm

Friday 1 July, Newtown Centre, Nuneaton 10am – 12pm

Wednesday 13 July, Newtown Centre, Nuneaton 10am – 12pm

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, explains: “Almost two-thirds of the 69 projects we funded last year were from Stratford and Warwick districts, with Rugby borough also receiving a good share of the funding. However, we had very few applications from the Nuneaton and Bedworth and North Warwickshire boroughs and so we are very keen that this imbalance is rectified during this next phase.

We hope that the two events will give those community and voluntary groups in the area a chance to come along for an informal conversation with us, access the support that we’re putting in place to help them with their application, and get inspired by some of the existing community projects that have already been funded.”

To find out more about Warwickshire County Council’s Green Shoots Fund, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/greenshootsfund