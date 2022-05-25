Clemens Street 20 mph and Double Yellow Lines

Warwickshire County Council are making the orders relating to the 20mph speed limit and double yellow lines that were consulted upon as part of a traffic calming scheme along Clemens Street.

Scheme Overview

Warwickshire County Council are making the 20mph speed limit and parking restriction orders that were consulted upon as part of a traffic calming scheme along Clemens Street in Leamington Spa. The extents of the 20 mph and double yellow lines are detailed in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 113 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 122 kB)

20 mph Speed Limit Order (PDF, 110 kB)

20 mph Speed Limit Variation Order (PDF, 318 kB)

2017 Warwick District Consolidation Order (PDF, 1,607 kB)

2022 Warwick District Variation No. 9 Order (PDF, 1,284 kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11383 - Double yellow lines (PDF, 532 kB)

TR/11264-03 - 20 mph speed limit (PDF, 487 kB)

Enquiries

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Orders or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Orders may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Orders apply to the High Court for this purpose.