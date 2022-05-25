Pupil’s celebrate the Jubilee with Lunch fit for a Queen

Schools that have their meals provided by school caterers, Educaterers, were treated to a Jubilee Big Lunch this week to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

An all-time favourite classic roast chicken dinner with all the trimmings or vegetarian toad-in-the-hole was served, along with a homemade Jubilee cake and ice cream.

In addition, Educaterers provided a buffet option that included sandwiches, cheddar cheese puffs, mini sausages, pizza fingers, fresh fruit and vegetable crudités, iced bunting biscuits and much more, for schools wanting to mark the occasion with traditional street party food.

Caroline Alexander, Managing Director of Educaterers said: “I’m delighted that Educaterers can support schools to celebrate this momentous occasion, making lunchtime fun for all involved. A special thank you goes to our amazing colleagues who always rise to the challenge and are excited to be celebrating this wonderful event with their young diners.”

School lunches are an invaluable way to support children’s ability to learn, opening them up to a range of new food, encouraging them to try something different and helping them to develop their social skills, all whilst having fun.

Download our recipe book here - https://educaterers.co.uk/our-downloads for more ideas about what to serve at your Jubilee parties.

Educaterers serve up over 120,000 nutritious tasty meals a week in over 200 schools in Warwickshire, Coventry, Leicestershire, Birmingham and Oxfordshire.

To find out more about Educaterers follow @educaterers on Twitter and Instagram or visit, www.educaterers.co.uk