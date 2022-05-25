Warwick CPE Variation E

Warwickshire County Council are making the above named order which varies how the Residents Parking Permits and bay dispensations and suspensions operate.

Scheme Overview

Following a period of extensive public consultation and review, Warwickshire County Council is now making the order that will vary how the residents parking permit system works together with changes to the dispensation and suspension of bays. These changes are outlined in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 116 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 96 kB)

Warwick District 2017 Consolidation Order (PDF, 1,607)

Warwick District Variation E 2022 Order (PDF, 431 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Emily Brough, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412495).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.