Mappleborough Green - U-turn ban and No Right Turning Movements

Following on from consultation, Warwickshire County Council are making the orders to ban the traffic movements as mentioned above.

Scheme Overview

Due to the new care home development off the A4189 Warwick Highway that has been consulted on and approved separately, Warwickshire County Council are making the orders that were previously consulted upon to prevent turning movements as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 66 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 62 kB)

No Right Turns Order 2022 (PDF, 245 kB)

No U-turns Order 2022 (PDF, 253 kB)

Technical Plans

103510 PEL KB ZZ DR HW 0004 (PDF, 392 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Chris Round, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 413789).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.