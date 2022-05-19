Hatton and West Warwick area residents, book your IndieGo PLUS journey today!

It’s great news for residents in Hatton and West Warwick as IndieGo PLUS – the new on-demand public transport service – is now available for booking.

The new IndieGo PLUS service, provided by expert provider Liftango and Stagecoach who are working with Warwickshire County Council to offer the County’s first truly demand responsive transport offering, will make its first journey with paying customers on Monday 23 May 2002.

Ahead of this exciting launch, from Thursday 19 May it will be possible for residents living in Hatton and the West Warwick area to book a journey by using the website, mobile app or by calling the dedicated call centre:

Download the app: Search ‘IndieGo PLUS’ on your favourite app store

Call the call centre: 01926 895559

IndieGo PLUS will offer residents in Hatton and the West Warwick area a low-cost, on-demand way of getting around their local area. Residents will be able to book and pay directly from their smartphone through the IndieGo PLUS mobile app and, using the latest technology, track their bus in real-time to the meeting point of their choice. For those who prefer a more traditional method, a call centre is also available.

IndieGo PLUS is a fast and low-cost way to connect people to places across the West Warwick area, with prices from just £4 for a single trip and discounts for children. Better still, from 20 June, journeys can be booked two weeks in advance up until the day of travel through the app or by telephone. This new and innovative service will be launching in Hatton and the West Warwick area on Monday 23 May 2022. All vehicles will be ramp-accessible for wheelchair users and will feature Wi-Fi and USB charging points.

Not only will the IndieGo PLUS service be better on residents' pockets, with its low-cost fares, the use of smaller buses complying with the most up-to-date emissions requirements only responding to residents' demand for public transport, will be better for the environment and contribute to Warwickshire County Council’s commitments to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.

The IndieGo PLUS services’ planet-friendly credentials don’t stop there, provider Liftango operate a carbon positive policy, which means that each and every journey taken with the service will be more than offset through a wide-variety of carbon offsetting activities.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways, said: “The IndieGo PLUS service in Hatton and West Warwick will truly be a game changer for Public Transport in Warwickshire and a real demonstration to the Council’s commitment to ensuring its residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure while creating and county that is sustainable now and for future generations.

“I hope to see as many residents as possible taking advantage of this early booking period to book their IndieGo PLUS journey.”

Find out more about the service here: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/indiegoplus