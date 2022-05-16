Still time to apply to the Warwickshire County Council Councillors’ Grant Fund

There is still time for community and voluntary organisations to apply for funding from the Warwickshire County Council Councillors’ Grant Fund.

The Councillors’ Grant Fund provides each of Warwickshire County Council’s 57 Councillors with an allocated fund of £8,000 to support small-scale projects. These projects should demonstrate commitment to creating a sustainable future; keeping communities and individuals safe, healthy and independent; and supporting a thriving economy.

All applications should aim to build community capacity and improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Warwickshire, addressing one or more of the following key priority areas:

Improve community assets and their sustainability

Improve access to services

Improve financial capability

Reduce loneliness and isolation

Improve physical and/or mental health and wellbeing

Promote equalities and inclusivity

Improve the physical environment or reduce the environmental impact

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: “In the past, projects that have received financial contributions from the Councillor Grant Fund have made a really positive difference to their local communities. “I would encourage voluntary and community groups not to miss out on this opportunity and to act quickly to get their application in before the deadline on 29 May.”

For organisations or groups looking for support to complete their application forms, help is on hand from Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA) and WCC's Localities & Communities Officers. A series of face-to-face funding workshops and drop-in sessions have been scheduled to provide assistance to groups or organisations considering applying to the fund. These sessions will provide advice on completing the application; guidance on the eligibility of the project; and signposting to other funding or support sources.

Details of the workshops are below:

North Warwickshire, Tuesday 17 th May from 17:30 – 18:30, Trinity Church (Coleshill Road, CV9 1BN, Atherstone). Please book here.

from 17:30 – 18:30, Trinity Church (Coleshill Road, CV9 1BN, Atherstone). Please book here. Rugby (Drop-in session), Wednesday 18th May from 1pm to 3pm, Bilton Evangelical Church (Main Street, Bilton, CV22 7NQ)

from 1pm to 3pm, Bilton Evangelical Church (Main Street, Bilton, CV22 7NQ) Nuneaton, Wednesday 18 th May from 10am – 12 pm, Newtown Centre (Newtown Road, CV11 4HG) Please book here.

More information about the Councillor Grant Fund in Warwickshire can be found on the Warwickshire Website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrants

For further information about grants specific to areas, please contact the locality team as follows:

Locality team contact details: