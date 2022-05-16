Supporting people affected by dementia.

Warwickshire County Council is proud to support Dementia Action Week, taking place between 16 – 22 May 2022.

The week is an opportunity to raise awareness of dementia and the support available for people living with dementia and their families.

In Warwickshire, around 8,000 people are living with dementia, although many more people are affected by dementia, including those who are caring for people affected by dementia.

Warwickshire can provide support for all those with a caring responsibility of someone with Dementia. Warwickshire has a host of local and national services including Dementia Connect and Warwickshire Carer Wellbeing Service helping people to find out more about dementia and how it affects a person, gain practical support and advice about what can help a person to live well with dementia.

Dementia Connect is a dedicated service to support people affected by dementia (including people with a diagnosis of dementia and carers). The service provides personalised practical and emotional support along with supporting people with dementia and carers to access a range of support services in their local area. More information is available on the Dementia Connect website.

Warwickshire Carer Wellbeing Service (Carers Trust Heart of England) provides emotional and practical support to help people care for someone and maintain their health and wellbeing. A wellbeing check can be done for the person with a caring responsibility to identify any needs they may have. The community-focused service helps the person with a caring responsibility have access to local agencies who can help with shopping, collecting prescriptions and other practical help. For more information, visit the carer wellbeing page on the Carers Trust website.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, commented:

“Dementia impacts so many of us. Recognising the early signs, getting a diagnosis and accessing support can help people to live independently for as long as possible. “There are a range of support services available for our residents with dementia and their carers which can be accessed over the phone, online or in person. Warwickshire County Council would encourage people living with dementia and their carers to contact services to get support as early as possible, which can help you to find out more about dementia and the things that can help people to live well with dementia. “Services can also help with planning for the future, practical support such as lasting power of attorney and financial planning, finding out about the range of support groups in your local area, building a network of support, support for carers and avoiding crises occurring. “Dementia support services are here for any question you may have, helping you to access what you need and when you need it and we could encourage you to make contact with services during Dementia Action Week or as soon as possible afterwards.”

To find out more about the full range of services available across Warwickshire and advice about reducing your risk of developing dementia, visit the Warwickshire Living Well with Dementia website.